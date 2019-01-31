Erin Brockovich Goes After Trump Administration For Chemical Deregulation Plan

Amy Harris/Invision/Associated Press Activist Erin Brockovich became famous for her work on toxic sites and then through a 2000 film starring Julia Roberts.

Erin Brockovich, known for her environmental and consumer activism, said it was time to “sound the alarm” as the Trump administration considers halting the regulation of two toxic chemicals that are contaminating the tap water of millions of Americans.

“I think it’s absolutely foolish that the administration does not take water quality seriously,” Brockovich told The Hill on Thursday.

Our government is failing to protect our drinking water. These chemicals are dangerous and commonly found in our water systems. Learn more and sound the alarm by contacting your reps! https://t.co/uHaxXlvpil — erin brockovich (@ErinBrockovich) February 1, 2019

The public health advocate is referring to a Politico report this week that said the Environmental Protection Agency is planning to stop regulating utility companies to test or remove two types of polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) from their water supplies. Utilities currently have to abide by those regulations under the Clean Water Act.

PFAS have been used for decades in products like firefighting foam and Teflon, and they contaminate groundwater near hundreds of military bases and chemical plants. The two chemicals, perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), have been linked to cancer and hypertension, and are found in the bloodstreams of Americans nationwide.

The EPA released a statement Tuesday saying it had not “finalized or publicly issued” a PFAS management plan. But Brockovich said action must be taken now to protect Americans from a contaminated water supply.

“We’re going to have to state by state, agency by agency and people by people continue to push out and fight against this because this is one of the most dangerous chemicals we’ve seen,” she told The Hill.