09/26/2017 09:08 am ET Updated Sep 26, 2017

13 Easily Overlooked Bathroom Accessories Every Home Needs

A little design goes a long way in this overlooked room.
By Amanda Pena
Bosca78 via Getty Images

The bathroom is probably the easiest and least expensive room to refresh and update, but it’s often overlooked for bigger, more exciting decorative rooms like the living room or dining rooms. 

It might not be the most glamorous room in the home, but it is heavily used by both family and guests, so putting a little bit of time and attention into updating it with just a few refreshing accessories will go a long way.

Your bathroom just needs a few basics to make it your own spa oasis. Below, check out our list of 13 accessories every bathroom needs, and be sure to sign up for our Full Carts, Can’t Lose email to stay on top of the best sales each week.

  • 1 Vanity Set
    Anthropologie
    This multi-purpose set includes a toothbrush holder, soap dish, soap dispenser (to fill with your favorite soap) and a miscellaneous tray. All essentials for a chic yet simple bathroom. Get it here, $12-$22.
  • 2 Toilet Paper Holder
    Wayfair
    This holder doubles as a magazine rack. Get it here, $42.
  • 3 Cleaning Supplies
    Amazon
    Get this toilet brush and tile scrubber for under $25 for easy bathroom upkeep.
  • 4 Trash Can
    Wayfair
    A simple touch that will make all the difference when it comes to cleanliness. Get it here, $8.
  • 5 Shower Mat
    Amazon
    Get this powerful gripping one here for $12.
  • 6 Storage
    Wayfair
    Not only does this save space because it's standing, but it has four cubbies to hold all your bathroom essentials.
  • 7 Towel Set
    Wayfair
    An easy way to refresh the bathroom is new towels. Get this six-piece set here, $42.
  • 8 Shower Curtain
    Wayfair
    Get this shower curtain here, $37. And don't forget a liner.
  • 9 Hand Towel
    Anthropologie
    Add some flair to your bathroom with decorative hand towels. Get them here, $18.
  • 10 Room Freshener
    Mrs Meyers
    To avoid any awkward guest situations, get this here, $5.
  • 11 Floor Mat
    Amazon
    Switch up your typical fuzzy bath mat look with this waterproof bamboo mat for only $40.
  • 12 Wall Mirror
    Wayfair
    Get this minimalist one here, $146.
  • 13 Shower Caddy
    OXO
    Get rid of the clutter lining your shower with this rust-proof caddy, $50.

