13 Easily Overlooked Bathroom Accessories Every Home Needs

The bathroom is probably the easiest and least expensive room to refresh and update, but it’s often overlooked for bigger, more exciting decorative rooms like the living room or dining rooms.

It might not be the most glamorous room in the home, but it is heavily used by both family and guests, so putting a little bit of time and attention into updating it with just a few refreshing accessories will go a long way.

Your bathroom just needs a few basics to make it your own spa oasis. Below, check out our list of 13 accessories every bathroom needs.