Ethics Group Blasts Pence For Using Government Travel For Colts Stunt

“So this looks like a PR stunt to me,” Reid told a pool of reporters on Sunday, referring to Pence’s walkout. “He knew our team has had the most players protest. He knew that we were probably going to do it again. This is what systemic oppression looks like. A man with power comes to the game, tweets a couple of things out and leaves the game with an attempt to thwart our efforts. Based on the information I have, that’s the assumption I’ve made.”

Reid also noted that Pence apparently hadn’t attended a Colts game since 2014, as the vice president shared a photo on Sunday from a game three years ago.

