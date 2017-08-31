Etsy's First-Ever Labor Day Sale Is Happening Now

If you thought all of the Labor Day sales happening this weekend couldn’t get any better, surprise! They just did.

Etsy’s first-ever Labor Day sale is going on now, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. Right now, some Etsy entrepreneurs are offering at least 10 percent off of select items in their shops using a discount tool the peer-to-peer site designed to help shop owners give their shoppers the best deals this Labor Day.

From jewelry, accessories and home decor, to wedding essentials, groomsman gifts, and clothing ― Etsy is a literal one-stop-shop for any and everything cute, unique and handmade. The best part? You don’t even have to leave the beach to snag these amazing deals.

Check out our favorite deals right now, and see for yourself all of the one-of-a-kind things one sale right now.