Eva Longoria Celebrates Growing Family In Cozy Pregnancy Photo

Eva Longoria already has plenty to be grateful for in 2018.

The 42-year-old actress and producer, who will become a mother this year, celebrated New Year’s Day by sharing a photo on Instagram of family members caressing her pregnant belly.

“New year, new adventures! I’m so grateful to my beautiful family for giving this new baby so much love already! 🙏🏻 #HappyNewYear#2018,” she wrote in the caption on Monday.

A post shared by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on Jan 1, 2018 at 8:46am PST

Longoria’s reps confirmed the actress was four months pregnant with a baby boy late last month. The “Desperate Housewives” star married Televisa president José Antonio Bastón in May 2016. This will be the couple’s first child together and Bastón’s fourth.

Actress Olivia Munn was the first to post a photo of a pregnant Longoria while the two friends celebrated Christmas Eve in Miami.