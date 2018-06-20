Eva Longoria Welcomes First Child

“Desperate Housewives” star Eva Longoria has become a mother for the first time, Hola reported.

Longoria, 43, and husband José Antonio Bastón, 50, welcomed a son, Santiago Enrique Bastón, on Tuesday, according to the outlet. The actress delivered her 6-pound, 13-ounce bundle of joy at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The pair shared an adorable image with Hola of Longoria cuddling her newborn.

A post shared by HOLA! USA (@usahola) on Jun 19, 2018 at 11:09pm PDT

Bastón, the former president of media company Televisa, has three children from a previous marriage. Bastón and Longoria married in May 2016.

Reports that the actress was pregnant emerged in December.