Evangeline Lilly Slams Marvel's Male Characters For Suit Complaints

Evangeline Lilly went off about too-tight-suit complaints of her male Marvel superhero counterparts in an interview for her upcoming film “Ant-Man and the Wasp.”
Lilly, talking about the skintight suit she rocks for her role as Hope van Dyne, aka The Wasp, said in a clip from the movie’s recent press tour that the outfit wasn’t as bad as she anticipated.
“I have been hearing Marvel male superheroes complain about their suits for years. And I got into my suit and I was wearing it, working in it, doing my thing, and I was like, ‘Just not that bad,’” she said.
But she wasn’t done. Lilly continued her suit rant, and called men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe the hell OUT.
“Do I have the most comfortable suit in the MCU? Or have men not had the life experience of being uncomfortable for the sake of looking good?” she asked, lifting her high-heeled foot to the camera.
Lilly, the first woman to play a title superhero in a Marvel movie since the launch of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, continued, saying that men must be thinking, ”What is this? This sucks. Why are we? Why ― Why do I have to go through this?”
“Where, as a woman’s like, ‘I don’t know. This is like normal. I wear heels to work. I’m uncomfortable all day. I’m used to it. You tune it out,’” she said.
You can watch the full moment below:
People on social media cheered the superhero:
Lilly, former “Lost” star, has talked about her Wasp suit before. She told Yahoo Entertainment she was nervous about the suit before she put it on because of its restrictiveness ― and because of the superhero expectation that came with.
“Living up to the comic book images of female superhero characters, who all are even more outstanding-looking than Barbie ― even more impossible to mimic than Barbie,” she said. “They have, like, 12-inch waists and 45-inch busts and legs as long as me from head to toe. It was a nerve-racking thing to consider.”
She added: “I worked long and hard for months with the team, adjusting and tweaking and adjusting and tweaking until I felt like I would not feel like a sham walking on set. And now I walk on set in that suit and I feel like a superhero, I feel like the Wasp, and I feel damn sexy.”
Get it girl!