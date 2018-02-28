Everything You Need To Know About Jared Kushner's Day Of Downgrades

YESTERDAY WAS A RECORD BAD DAY FOR JARED KUSHNER Trump’s son-in-law, who has been tasked with bringing the Middle East peace, had his security clearance downgraded, lost a point man and was the subject of a blockbuster Washington Post report that said his “complicated financial holdings, business debt and political inexperience have prompted foreign officials in several countries to discuss ways they can manipulate the president’s son-in-law and close adviser.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]

THE RUSSIANS REPORTEDLY ‘COMPROMISED’ SEVEN STATES’ SYSTEMS BEFORE THE 2016 ELECTION But intelligence officials say no ballots or information had been changed. [HuffPost]

THAT TIME BEN CARSON SPENT $31,000 ON A DINING SET AT HUD You can’t make this stuff up. [HuffPost]

DURING CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONY, HOPE HICKS SAID HER JOB REQUIRED ‘WHITE LIES’ And folks are wondering what Robert Mueller will have to say about it. [HuffPost]

DEAL REACHED TO END WEST VIRGINIA TEACHERS STRIKE Teachers will get a 5 percent raise, and state employees will get a 3 percent raise. [HuffPost]

RYAN SEACREST WILL WORK THE OSCARS RED CARPET DESPITE SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS With the backing of E! News and ABC. The TV personality spoke out yesterday about the allegations, reiterating he had been cleared of all wrongdoing by the network’s outside investigation. [HuffPost]

THERE WILL LIKELY BE NO JAIL TIME FOR TEXAS TEEN WHO LIED ABOUT BEING RAPED BY THREE BLACK MEN “Breana [Harmon’s] hoax was also insulting to our community and especially offensive to the African-American community due to her description of the so-called suspects in her hoax. The anger and hurt caused from such a hoax are difficult and all so unnecessary.” [HuffPost]

BERNIE SANDERS’ SON IS RUNNING FOR CONGRESS Meet Levi Sanders, who is launching a bid for a seat in New Hampshire. [HuffPost]

WHAT’S BREWING