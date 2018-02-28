Everything You Need To Know About Jared Kushner's Day Of Downgrades

TOP STORIES
YESTERDAY WAS A RECORD BAD DAY FOR JARED KUSHNER Trump’s son-in-law, who has been tasked with bringing the Middle East peace, had his security clearance downgraded, lost a point man and was the subject of a blockbuster Washington Post report that said his “complicated financial holdings, business debt and political inexperience have prompted foreign officials in several countries to discuss ways they can manipulate the president’s son-in-law and close adviser.” [HuffPost] [Tweet | Share on Facebook]
THE RUSSIANS REPORTEDLY ‘COMPROMISED’ SEVEN STATES’ SYSTEMS BEFORE THE 2016 ELECTION But intelligence officials say no ballots or information had been changed. [HuffPost]
THAT TIME BEN CARSON SPENT $31,000 ON A DINING SET AT HUD You can’t make this stuff up. [HuffPost]
DURING CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONY, HOPE HICKS SAID HER JOB REQUIRED ‘WHITE LIES’ And folks are wondering what Robert Mueller will have to say about it. [HuffPost]
DEAL REACHED TO END WEST VIRGINIA TEACHERS STRIKE Teachers will get a 5 percent raise, and state employees will get a 3 percent raise. [HuffPost]
RYAN SEACREST WILL WORK THE OSCARS RED CARPET DESPITE SEXUAL HARASSMENT ALLEGATIONS With the backing of E! News and ABC. The TV personality spoke out yesterday about the allegations, reiterating he had been cleared of all wrongdoing by the network’s outside investigation. [HuffPost]
THERE WILL LIKELY BE NO JAIL TIME FOR TEXAS TEEN WHO LIED ABOUT BEING RAPED BY THREE BLACK MEN “Breana [Harmon’s] hoax was also insulting to our community and especially offensive to the African-American community due to her description of the so-called suspects in her hoax. The anger and hurt caused from such a hoax are difficult and all so unnecessary.” [HuffPost]
BERNIE SANDERS’ SON IS RUNNING FOR CONGRESS Meet Levi Sanders, who is launching a bid for a seat in New Hampshire. [HuffPost]
WHAT’S BREWING
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE INSTAGRAM COMPETITOR, VERO First off ― there are no ads. [HuffPost]
THIS STD KEEPS CONTESTANTS FROM COMPETING ON ‘THE BACHELOR’ And more Americans have it than you think. [HuffPost]
DID YOU KNOW THERE CAN BE SUCH A THING AS AN OSCAR TIE? Here’s what has happened the last six times votes for the awards deadlocked. [HuffPost]
NO ONE IS SURPRISED That Amy Schumer’s wedding vows were as raunchy as all get-out. [HuffPost]
BARBARA STREISAND HAD HER DOG CLONED Twice. [HuffPost]
WAIT, ARE THE SPICE GIRLS GOING TO PERFORM AT PRINCE HARRY AND MEGHAN MARKLE’S WEDDING? As if it couldn’t get any more fun ― we Wannabe invited. [HuffPost]
BEFORE YOU GO
-
Twitter had some thoughts on Kushner’s clearance downgrade.
-
How Palantir’s predictive policing program flew under the radar in New Orleans for this long.
-
The father of a Parkland shooting survivor admits to doctoring emails.
-
HuffPost reporter Matt Fuller breaks down why Republicans might do something about guns.
-
Democrats flipped two more GOP-held state legislature seats.
-
The majority of commuter trains may not meet the installation deadline set by Congress for anti-crash technology.
-
Ellen DeGeneres had a hospital room named after Jimmy Kimmel’s son, and we need some tissues, stat.
-
Patton Oswalt brought his late wife Michelle McNamara’s book, which was published posthumously, to her grave.
-
J-Law had no time for haters about her nude scene in “Red Sparrow.”
-
“How tiny red dots took over your life.”
-
Find yourself someone who loves you as much as Serena Williams’ husband loves her, considering what he surprised her with for her return to tennis.
-
It’s Lent, so here’s a bunch of hilarious Catholic tweets.
-
The midseason premiere of “The Walking Dead” had the lowest ratings of the show’s entire run ― we’ll admit to not tuning in ourselves as we don’t want to see a certain someone offed.
-
Papa John’s and the NFL have parted ways.
-
The future of flying taxis.
-
M. Night Shyamalan is creating a TV series for Apple TV, which continues to land top talent.
