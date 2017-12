Moscow native Evgeny Ches is a graffiti artist who enjoys creating “cellograffiti,” art painted on clear plastic cellophane that’s wrapped around two trees.

He uses these unorthodox canvases to bring his own urban art style into nature. “The contrast seems very interesting to me when street art moves to [the] natural environment,” Ches mentions in a video documenting the process.

You can check out some more of Ches’ cellograffiti below, and the rest of his art on his Facebook page.

A post shared by Evgeny Ches (@ches_ches) on Aug 13, 2014 at 12:41am PDT

A post shared by Evgeny Ches (@ches_ches) on Aug 7, 2014 at 10:50am PDT

A post shared by Evgeny Ches (@ches_ches) on Sep 26, 2016 at 10:38am PDT