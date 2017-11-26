Ex-Obama Photographer Trolls Trump With Past Time Covers Of Obama

If there’s one thing Barack Obama’s got covered, it’s Time magazine.
The former president has been pictured on the iconic magazine’s cover at least 29 times and named its “Person of the Year” twice, according to Time’s website.
When compared to President Donald Trump ― who has made excuses for why he won’t receive the accolade this year ― Obama’s former White House photographer apparently couldn’t help jabbing: “Someone has a lot of catching up to do.”
Pete Souza made that joke on Instagram on Saturday, while showcasing 15 of Obama’s covers — one of which is of Obama’s wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama.
The snarky post came a day after Trump claimed on Twitter that he rejected Time magazine’s expected offer of “Person of the Year.” Time magazine has since said that this never happened.
Since then, Trump’s been trolled on social media by fellow celebrities, including tennis champ Andy Murray and actress Patricia Arquette, as well as fellow Twitter users that pointed out that they were named “Person of the Year” in 2006 (hint: you were too) but never had to do an interview or photo shoot as Trump has claimed.
For the record, Trump was named Time’s “Person of the Year” in 2016 and has appeared on the magazine’s cover at least 14 times, which is nothing to sniff at.
Most of his covers, however, show him in an unflattering light, with one issue labeling him as a bully, showman, party crasher and demagogue. Two separate issues depict his face dripping off the cover while having literal meltdowns, and another shows him sitting in the Oval Office with the declaration: “Nothing to see here.”
There is one Time magazine cover that he appears rather fond of, despite it being 100 percent fake.
That glowing 2009 cover, which celebrates him for supposedly “hitting on all fronts,” has been seen in a number of his golf courses, the Washington Post reported in June.
“Reality can’t match Trump’s fantasy, which probably explains the knockoff’s place on his club’s walls,” Post media reporter Callum Borchers said.