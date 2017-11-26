Ex-Obama Photographer Trolls Trump With Past Time Covers Of Obama

If there’s one thing Barack Obama’s got covered, it’s Time magazine.

The former president has been pictured on the iconic magazine’s cover at least 29 times and named its “Person of the Year” twice, according to Time’s website.

When compared to President Donald Trump ― who has made excuses for why he won’t receive the accolade this year ― Obama’s former White House photographer apparently couldn’t help jabbing: “Someone has a lot of catching up to do.”

Pete Souza made that joke on Instagram on Saturday, while showcasing 15 of Obama’s covers — one of which is of Obama’s wife, former First Lady Michelle Obama.

The snarky post came a day after Trump claimed on Twitter that he rejected Time magazine’s expected offer of “Person of the Year.” Time magazine has since said that this never happened.

Chris Hondros via Getty Images Former President Barak Obama was named Time's "Person of the Year" in 2008, and again in 2012.

Time Magazine called to say that I was PROBABLY going to be named “Man (Person) of the Year,” like last year, but I would have to agree to an interview and a major photo shoot. I said probably is no good and took a pass. Thanks anyway! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

Most of his covers, however, show him in an unflattering light, with one issue labeling him as a bully, showman, party crasher and demagogue. Two separate issues depict his face dripping off the cover while having literal meltdowns, and another shows him sitting in the Oval Office with the declaration: “Nothing to see here.”

There is one Time magazine cover that he appears rather fond of, despite it being 100 percent fake.

Related: remember when Trump created a fake time magazine cover with him on it? That was weird. pic.twitter.com/eIleW2Wy1i — eli friedmann (@eligit) November 24, 2017

That glowing 2009 cover, which celebrates him for supposedly “hitting on all fronts,” has been seen in a number of his golf courses, the Washington Post reported in June.