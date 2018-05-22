Ex-Trump Adviser Calls President's Claims That Informant Spied On Campaign 'Embarrassing'

A former adviser to President Donald Trump on Monday fired back at the president’s allegations that the Obama administration had an FBI informant infiltrate his 2016 campaign.
“This is embarrassing,” A.J. Delgado tweeted, along with a Fox Business interview with former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka. Gorka said it would be a serious issue to place an asset in another party’s campaign for political purposes ― if the accusations turned out to be true.
Delgado then defended her position, saying she didn’t feel the need to subscribe to conspiracy theories.
The president tweeted Sunday to demand an official probe into whether President Barack Obama sent an FBI informant to the Trump campaign. The Justice Department said it would look into the claims as part of its existing investigation into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election.
An FBI informant was sent to speak with several Trump campaign advisers who were found to have suspicious ties to Russia, The New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported.
Trump and law enforcement officials also reached an agreement Monday to allow top GOP lawmakers to review classified documents related to special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation, including information on the FBI source.