Ex-Trump Adviser Calls President's Claims That Informant Spied On Campaign 'Embarrassing'

A former adviser to President Donald Trump on Monday fired back at the president’s allegations that the Obama administration had an FBI informant infiltrate his 2016 campaign.

“This is embarrassing,” A.J. Delgado tweeted, along with a Fox Business interview with former Trump adviser Sebastian Gorka. Gorka said it would be a serious issue to place an asset in another party’s campaign for political purposes ― if the accusations turned out to be true.

Are we really going w this?? That Obama put a spy inside the Trump campaign, to frame Trump? Srsly? Not sure if it’s IQ, ethics, or simple common sense but I cant. This is embarrassing. https://t.co/VEiLgsdEvJ — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) May 21, 2018

Delgado then defended her position, saying she didn’t feel the need to subscribe to conspiracy theories.

No one is flip flopping. I support much of the Trump 2016 campaign agenda. I just didnt take the turn into Conspiracies-That-Dont-Make-Sense nor “I Am Going To Insult and Attack Comey and Mueller even though both are admirable ppl” street. Not what I signed up for. #shrug https://t.co/B6nfUjk0gG — A.J. Delgado (@AJDelgado13) May 22, 2018

The president tweeted Sunday to demand an official probe into whether President Barack Obama sent an FBI informant to the Trump campaign. The Justice Department said it would look into the claims as part of its existing investigation into whether Russia meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

An FBI informant was sent to speak with several Trump campaign advisers who were found to have suspicious ties to Russia, The New York Times and Wall Street Journal reported.