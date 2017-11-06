Exclusive Music Video Premiere: “Love Dealer” – Irresistible Pop Music From Ryan Brahms

“Love Dealer” is the new music video from Ryan Brahms. It releases today and it’s a knockout. The song is from his forthcoming untitled EP. A native of New York, singer-songwriter Ryan Brahms plays piano, bass, guitar, drums, sax and clarinet. He composes, arranges and plays most of the music on his songs.

Brahms’ sound blends elements of R&B and pop into a unique, powerful style of music full of emotion and energy. Yet he refuses to be pigeon-holed by a single style. “I have my own sound,” says Brahms. “It’s such a double-edged sword. I disguise really complicated music as pop. It’s almost like a game I play.”

“Love Dealer” begins with stuttering synths and a contagious groove. The melody exudes R&B and stylish pop flavors. A cat scratch guitar infuses a hint of funk-based spice, while the synths provide shimmering filaments of color suffusing the music with a tight sensuous mood. A rumbling bass combined with the thump of the bass drum and snap of the snare give the tune a prodigiously sleek rhythm.

Whispered background vocal harmonies assume sultry aromas, providing a misty cloud of eroticism that, when amalgamated with Brahms’ smooth primal tenor imbue the song with a field of voluptuous energy. Brahms’ voice discharges a silky proximate intensity of erogenous essence that approaches the primordial, a sexy dangerous timbre oozing bravura sensuality and primitive power.

The lyrics of “Love Dealer” radiate the ghost glow of hyperbolic amatory suggestion.

“I know you’re gonna like it / I know you’re gonna like it mama / You’ve been waiting all night / Get in here and turn off the lights / This here it’ll turn up your life / Sit there gonna get you high / Kiss there cause I know you like it mama / Cause there’s no use of being in the dark / Lonely because he can’t get you right / Baby you’ve got me between love and war / But just one taste of this could change your life / Yeah don’t you cry know sugar / You’ve been waiting for this day for so long / For something so strong / Don’t be shy now mama / Sit back relax and get what you want / Just a hit of my love.”

The video, directed by David Montoya, was shot in Cartagena, Colombia. Brahms, seated in a nightclub, notices a beautiful blonde woman. The energy flowing between them is palpable. She is the girlfriend of a local player. Brahms passes her a note, asking her to meet him outside. When they meet, the electricity sparks and they spend the day together. The city shots display the incredible splendor of Cartagena. The steamy bedroom shots are tastefully provocative. When the video ends, the lovers drive off down the coast.

With “Love Dealer,” Ryan Brahms proves he’s got the magic touch, and the voice and songwriting talent to match. The infectious rhythm and compelling melody shiver with passion, as Brahms’ seductive tenor tempts you to risk it all. Don’t miss the song or the video. Both are lit!