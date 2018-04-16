Exes Bella Hadid And The Weeknd Spotted Kissing At Coachella

Homeboy is gonna like ... get it, or maybe he already did.

Exes Bella Hadid and The Weeknd have apparently rekindled their romance after they were spotted kissing at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival over the weekend, according to multiple outlets.

The supermodel and the R&B singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, apparently packed on the PDA during rapper Travis Scott‘s set at Poppy nightclub’s Coachella pop-up, with onlookers declaring that they “definitely looked like they were fully back together,” according to People.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images The Weeknd performs as Bella Hadid walks the runway during the 2016 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show.

In 2016, the two split after 18 months together, reportedly due to their busy schedules, only to reunite as exes on the Victoria’s Secret runway for a fashion show ― stars, they’re just like us.

The “Starboy” singer went on to date Selena Gomez, but the two ended their relationship in October 2017 with the former Disney star getting back together with ex Justin Bieber shortly after.

Gomez and The Weeknd “have been going back and forth for a few months about their relationship,” a source told People about the split at the time. “It’s been hard with him being on tour and her shooting in New York. That wasn’t easy on them.”

The Weeknd’s new heartbreak-tinged album is rumored to be about Gomez.

During his Coachella set on Friday night, the singer got emotional while performing his new track “Call Out My Name,” belting out lyrics like, “We found each other / I helped you out of a broken place / You gave me comfort / But falling for you was my mistake.”

But don’t feel too bad for The Weeknd, as he and Hadid are reportedly inching back to a full-blown relationship after reconnecting in recent months.

“They are just getting back to a good place,” a source told E! News about the duo. “She loves hanging out with Abel and they always have fun together and is very hopeful of their future relationship.”