Explosion At San Antonio FedEx Facility May Be Linked To Austin Bombings, FBI Says

A package exploded at a FedEx facility in Schertz, Texas, early Tuesday morning, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives’ confirmed. No injuries were reported.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation told The Associated Press and CBS News that it believes the detonation is likely connected to the string of bombings that have rocked Austin in the past month.

“We suspect it is related to our investigation,” FBI San Antonio spokeswoman Michelle Lee told CNN.

FBI says it is "more than possible” that this package is related to the #AustinBombing https://t.co/2AUhGXW7ay — Charlie Cooper (@CharlieKENS5) March 20, 2018

Tuesday’s incident comes on the heels of four other package explosions across Austin in recent weeks, most recently on Sunday night.

“We are clearly dealing with what we expect to be a serial bomber at this point,” Austin Police Chief Brian Manley said Monday. “We have seen similarities in the devices that exploded here last night and the other three devices.”

Authorities are offering a $115,000 award to anyone with information that could help in the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.