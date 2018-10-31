Facebook Bans Content Linked To Proud Boys, Gavin McInnes

Members of the group were arrested this month after assaulting anti-fascist protesters on a Manhattan street, shouting homophobic slurs.

Facebook, facing criticism for not doing enough to crack down on hateful content, in April revealed guidelines it uses to enforce its community standards. Moderators regularly monitor content for violations, and a team is specifically assigned to track hate speech trends, Facebook said.

Still, examples of hate speech being shared via Facebook continue to surface. A Reuters investigation published in August, for example, found that the social media platform was being used in Myanmar to promote hateful content related to the country’s Rohingya Muslim minority, which contributed to violent attacks.