Guys, There's A Facebook Page Dedicated To Dogs UPS Drivers Meet

One Facebook page is truly delivering the goods.

UPS Dogs is an online community for UPS drivers to share photos and videos of all the furball friends they meet on their routes.

Sean McCarren, 41, has been working for UPS for 17 years and is the mind behind the page.

“When you’re running into dogs all the time, it creates a bond when you see them every day,” he told HuffPost. “It’s cool to meet some of the same dogs on the route, because they know who you are and they are excited to see you.”

So, five years ago, he decided to share the splendid job perk with the rest of the world — though he does admit that at first it was hard to build the community.

“It took a couple years for me to connect with drivers all around,” he said.

However, the page is now going strong. McCarren told HuffPost that “about 30 drivers or so” help him administer and edit submissions posted to the page.

UPS Dogs has nearly 300,000 followers, and McCarren has a theory as to why it’s so successful.

“The appeal is that it’s all positive, not negative,” he told HuffPost. “There’s no views of what people think about this or that, just dogs and an occasional cat, donkey, turtle or bird.”

He added, “This page also shows the relationship we have with the community and the impact we have on other people’s families. It also shows how awesome the drivers are.”

The company loves the page as well.

“It’s a good example of the relationships our employees build with their customers, two- or four-legged!” a spokesperson for UPS told HuffPost in an email.

UPS Dogs is pretty adorable, but there are moments that will make one whimper.

“I’ve lost a couple dogs on my route,” McCarren said of the eventual passing of some pets. “And I always update the page with that information, so do other drivers.”

Aside from that, McCarren said there’s another downside to seeing a plethora of pups on a regular basis — and it has to do with the treats many drivers have on hand for their pooch pals.