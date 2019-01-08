Facebook Deactivates Page Attacking R. Kelly Accusers

Days after Lifetime’s “Surviving R. Kelly” docuseries debuted with the stories of numerous women who’ve accused the singer of sexual and emotional abuse, a Facebook page targeting the women has been taken down.

The Facebook page “Surviving Lies” was removed Monday after attacks were posted on two Kelly accusers, Faith Rodgers and Asante McGee, both of whom spoke out in the series.

Screenshots of the page were captured by the internet archive Wayback Machine show a Pinocchio cartoon as the main photo, as well as alleged text messages from Rodgers calling Kelly “daddy,” which she has said he instructed her to do. Another photo highlighted McGee’s arrest record.

Facebook Images on the page targeted at least two of Kelly's accusers.

At the top of the page was a post attempting to further undermine the women.

“Why are these facts regarding #RKellys accusers being ignored?” it asked. “You be the judge!”

Facebook A post at the top of the page attempted to discredit Kelly's accusers.

Facebook told BuzzFeed News’ Ryan Mac the page was taken down because it “violated our Community Standards.”

“We do not tolerate bullying or sharing someone’s private contact information and take action on content that violates our policies as soon as we’re aware,” a spokesperson told the site.

Rodgers told CBS News in May that her relationship with Kelly began when she was 19. She claimed to have been locked up by the singer for hours and said he pushed her to have sex with him and recorded it without her permission. She also alleged in a lawsuit against Kelly that he intentionally infected her with herpes.

McGee met Kelly at age 35, according to People, and has said the singer treated her like his personal sex slave before she escaped him.