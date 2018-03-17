Facebook Suspends Political Research Firm Linked To Trump For Violating User Privacy

Facebook has suspended a political research and campaign firm linked to Donald Trump and Steve Bannon for violating policies protecting users’ privacy, according to a Facebook statement.

Strategic Communication Laboratories and the company’s political data analytics firm, Cambridge Analytica, were barred Friday from the social media platform because the operation violated Facebook policies by obtaining personal data from its customers, said Facebook. The data was initially obtained by the developer of an app that promised to provide users with “personality predictions.”

Trump’s presidential campaign paid millions of dollars to Cambridge Analytica, which boasted of its ability to target voters through sophisticated psychological profiling. It was funded by Trump’s billionaire donor Robert Mercer, and Bannon once served on its board. The company is now avidly seeking U.S. government contracts, The Washington Post has reported.

The company, which carries out political, government and military investigations and campaigns around the world, also did extensive work to help supporters pass Brexit. An investigation in the Guardian last year accused the shadowy operation of “hijacking” democracy by manipulating the Brexit vote.

Special counsel Robert Mueller in December called for company documents as part of his investigation into possible election collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

In the latest controversy, Facebook accused the company of continuing to hold information about Facebook users that it promised it destroyed three years ago.

Users’ private information — such as the cities they live in, preferred content and some details about friends — were initially accessed when they downloaded the app “thisisyourdigitallife,” which was obtained through Facebook. “Thisisyourdigitallife” promised predictions about a user based on a profiles created through the app.

The app, created by a University of Cambridge psychology professor, said private data accessed to develop the profile would be used by psychologists doing research. Some 270,000 Facebook users downloaded the app, which granted him access to their information.

Obtaining users’ private information through the app conformed to guidelines for app developers, according to Facebook. But app developer Aleksandr Kogan violated Facebook policy when he turned the data over in 2015 to SCL/Cambridge Analytica, Facebook said. Kogan also provided data to Christopher Wylie of Eunoia Technologies, Inc., according to Facebook.

Facebook shut down the app when they discovered Kogan’s violation and demanded SCL destroy obtained information, which company officials said the did, according to the Facebook statement. But Facebook just “days ago discovered” that “not all data was deleted,” according to its statement. SCL, Kogan and Wylie are now all banned from the social media platform.

Several users responded to Facebook on Twitter Friday saying that user data should have been protected from the start from Kogan. In addition, Facebook should never have believed assurances that Cambridge Analytica destroyed the information — nor should the company have waited three years to take action, according to several tweets.

Cambridge Analytica, Kogan and Wylie could not immediately be reached for comment.