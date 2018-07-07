Mark Zuckerberg Now Third Richest Person On Earth

Facebook co-founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg has leapfrogged Warren Buffet to become the third richest person alive, Bloomberg reported Friday. He’s worth an astonishing $81.6 billion.

Zuckerberg moved up the ladder after Facebook shares climbed 2.4 percent Friday. Company stock prices are up this year about 15 percent, even though they hit an eight-month low in late March after a wall of complaints over controversial data sharing by the social media giant. Facebook allowed political strategy firm Cambridge Analytica — which helped Donald Trump’s campaign — to harvest the private data of 87 million users.

Facebook also came in for major heat in 2016 for the role it played providing a powerful platform for Russian posts and advertising aiming to influence the U.S. election and undermine American democracy.

It’s the first time in the history of the index that tech moguls have grabbed the top three slots. Technology assets make up about 20 percent of the more than $5 trillion in wealth tracked by the index, which is more than any other business. Six of the ten richest people (all men) earned their wealth in technology.