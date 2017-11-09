The country icon sang a duet with husband Tim McGraw at the CMA Awards in Nashville Wednesday night, and in the process gave us major flashbacks to that 2012 pose commonly known as “Angelina Jolie leg.”

We might need to reconsider the name of the pose after seeing Hill in this stunning red gown with sheer sleeves. It’s one thing to maneuver a red carpet with such a daring slit, but pulling it off while performing is mastery on a new level.