11/09/2017 10:07 am ET

Faith Hill Leg Is The New Angelina Jolie Leg Thanks To The CMAs

Yes. To. This.

By Jamie Feldman

All hail the queen of the strategically slit dress, Faith Hill.

The country icon sang a duet with husband Tim McGraw at the CMA Awards in Nashville Wednesday night, and in the process gave us major flashbacks to that 2012 pose commonly known as “Angelina Jolie leg.”

Taylor Hill via Getty Images
Yes. 
Lucy Nicholson / Reuters
This is Faith Hill's pose now. 

We might need to reconsider the name of the pose after seeing Hill in this stunning red gown with sheer sleeves. It’s one thing to maneuver a red carpet with such a daring slit, but pulling it off while performing is mastery on a new level. 

Taylor Hill via Getty Images
GET. IT. 

Dress goals. Voice goals. Relationship goals. All the goals. 

