Driver Tries To Pass Homer Simpson License Off As Real To Cops

As fake documentation goes, it certainly needed some more work.
An unidentified driver in Milton Keynes, southern England, presented a spoof Homer Simpson license to police during a traffic stop last Sunday night.
In addition to the bogus identity document, officers also discovered that the man was driving without insurance.
“The driver’s car was seized and he was reported for driving with no insurance and driving without a proper license,” Thames Valley Police revealed on Twitter.
The incident has now gone viral and prompted a plethora of responses from other tweeters: