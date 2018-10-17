Fake Melania Trump, played by Laura Benanti on “The Late Show,” doubled down on the real first lady’s claim that she’s not concerned about President Donald Trump’s alleged infidelities.

“I do not focus on who he focuses,” the bogus FLOTUS told Stephen Colbert. “Maybe he should go focus himself.”

Fake Melania also attempted to back up her claim about being the most bullied person in the world, and gave a mind-bending explanation as to why the media should stop paying attention to her clothes.