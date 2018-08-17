The bogus FLOTUS returned to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Thursday night.

Fake Melania Trump — as played by Laura Benanti — revealed the real reason why she defended NBA superstar LeBron James after her husband, President Donald Trump, insulted him on Twitter earlier this month.

“LeBron is inspiring,” she said. But not because he opened a new school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Per the fake Melania, it was because James’ transfer to the Los Angeles Lakers showed “it’s never too late to leave home and sign with another team!”