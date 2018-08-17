COMEDY
08/17/2018 06:20 am ET

Fake Melania Trump Reveals Why She Defended LeBron James After President's Insult

The bogus FLOTUS said it didn't have anything to do with the NBA superstar opening a new school.
headshot
By Lee Moran

The bogus FLOTUS returned to “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” on Thursday night.

Fake Melania Trump — as played by Laura Benanti — revealed the real reason why she defended NBA superstar LeBron James after her husband, President Donald Trump, insulted him on Twitter earlier this month.

“LeBron is inspiring,” she said. But not because he opened a new school in his hometown of Akron, Ohio. Per the fake Melania, it was because James’ transfer to the Los Angeles Lakers showed “it’s never too late to leave home and sign with another team!”

Check out what “Melania” also had to say about former White House aide Omarosa Manigault Newman’s new tell-all book in the clip above.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost

BEFORE YOU GO

headshot
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Stephen Colbert Melania Trump Le Bron James Laura Benanti Late Night With Stephen Colbert
Fake Melania Trump Reveals Why She Defended LeBron James After President's Insult
CONVERSATIONS