07/24/2018 11:57 am ET

18 Fall Coats You'll Wish You'd Bought While They're On Sale At Nordstrom

On-sale outerwear, from trench coats to leather jackets.
By Brittany Nims
It might not be sweater weather just yet, but we’re never ones to shy away from a good deal. In case you missed it, Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale kicked off June 20, bringing with it lots of fall boots to get now, summery wrap dresses you’ll want to live in, and a pair of high-waist leggings people can’t stop reviewing

Despite the humidity and high temps, we’re already thinking about the fall coats and jackets we know we’ll need in a few short months. That’s why we’ve skimmed through Nordstrom’s on-sale coats to find a few gems that are worth snatching up while they’re marked down. 

From trench rain coats and wool wrap coats to faux fur and leather jackets, we’ve found 18 gorgeous pieces of outerwear you’ll wish you’d purchased while they’re on sale now.

Take a look at our favorites below

  • 1 Thread & Supply Wubby Fleece Pullover
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $78<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $52<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/thread-supply-wu
    Normally: $78
    Sale: $52
  • 2 The North Face 'Resolve Plus' Waterproof Jacket
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $100<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $67<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/the-north-face-
    Normally: $100
    Sale: $67
  • 3 J.Crew Olga Boiled Wool Topcoat
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $278<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $185<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/j-crew-olga-bo
    Normally: $278
    Sale: $185
  • 4 Badgley Mischka Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Front Coat
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $350<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $230<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/badgley-mischk
    Normally: $350
    Sale: $230
  • 5 Lauren Ralph Lauren Double Breasted Short Trench Coat
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $240<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $160<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/lauren-ralph-l
    Normally: $240
    Sale: $160
  • 6 The North Face Rissy 2 Packable Wind Resistant
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $120<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $90<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/the-north-face-
    Normally: $120
    Sale: $90
  • 7 Badgley Mischka Gia Leather Biker Jacket
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $500<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $300<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/badgley-mischk
    Normally: $500
    Sale: $300
  • 8 BP. Fleece Lined Corduroy Jacket
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $75<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $50<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/bp-fleece-lined-
    Normally: $75
    Sale: $50
  • 9 Kensie Faux Fur Leopard Print Coat
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $230<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $150<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/kensie-faux-fu
    Normally: $230
    Sale: $150
  • 10 Badgley Mischka Dakota Raincoat
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $170<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $110<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/badgley-mischk
    Normally: $170
    Sale: $110
  • 11 Halogen Tie Sleeve Trench Coat
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $190<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $125<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/halogen-tie-sl
    Normally: $190
    Sale: $125
  • 12 Michael Kors Classic Leather Moto Jacket
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $440<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $290<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/michael-michae
    Normally: $440
    Sale: $290
  • 13 BCBGeneration Mixed Faux Fur Jacket
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $168<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $107<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/bcbgeneration-
    Normally: $168
    Sale: $107
  • 14 Michael Kors Diamond Quilted Hybrid Hooded Jacket
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $168<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $110<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/michael-michae
    Normally: $168
    Sale: $110
  • 15 Halogen Raw Edge Bell Sleeve Coat
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $290<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $190<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/halogen-raw-ed
    Normally: $290
    Sale: $190
  • 16 BlankNYC Dip Dye Trench Coat
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $98<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $65<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/blanknyc-dip-dye
    Normally: $98
    Sale: $65
  • 17 London Fog Cozy Wool Blend Coat
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $230<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $150<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/london-fog-coz
    Normally: $230
    Sale: $150
  • 18 Tahari Ellie Double Face Wool Blend Wrap Coat
    <strong>Normally</strong>: $278<br><strong>Sale</strong>: $185<br>Get it <a href="https://shop.nordstrom.com/s/tahari-ellie-d
    Normally: $278
    Sale: $185
