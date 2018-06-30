'Families Belong Together' Marches Protest Trump Immigration Policies Nationwide

Anadolu Agency via Getty Images People who crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally are detained in McAllen, Texas. The Trump administration's practice of separating children who crossed with adults sparked a day of national protests.

Families Belong Together marches could draw hundreds of thousands of people to the streets in all 50 states Saturday to protest the Trump administration’s zero tolerance immigration policy, organizers say.

The policy has led to thousands of children being separated from their families at the U.S.-Mexico border and inspired bipartisan criticism. President Donald Trump partially addressed the issue of family separation in an executive order signed June 20, but the problem is far from solved.

Dozens of activist organizations, including the American Civil Liberties Union, MoveOn and the Leadership Conference on Civil Rights, came together to organize the protests. Washington, D.C., will play host to the main event, but more than 600 sister marches are also planned.