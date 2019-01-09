A cartoon version of President Donald Trump makes an inappropriate comment to his daughter, Ivanka Trump, in a new “Family Guy” teaser shared online.

Voice actor Josh Robert Thompson posted the clip from the Fox animated comedy’s upcoming special episode featuring the Trumps to Twitter on Tuesday:

NOT FAKE NEWS! I’m doing the voice of @realDonaldTrump on next week’s @FamilyGuyonFOX! 🍊 pic.twitter.com/39Mbtj878B — Josh Robert Thompson (@joshrthompson) January 8, 2019

In the clip, Ivanka introduces her father to new friend Meg Griffin (Peter Griffin’s daughter). “Pleased to meet you, Meg. You have a beautiful rack,” says Thompson as cartoon Trump. He then interrupts Meg to add: “I was talking about my daughter.”

Trump has a history of making inappropriate comments about his daughters. In 2006, he told ABC’s “The View” that “if Ivanka weren’t my daughter, perhaps, I would be dating her.” He also speculated on television in 1994 about the breasts of his then 1-year-old daughter, Tiffany Trump.

Entertainment Weekly reports that in the “Family Guy” episode to be aired next week Trump will “find himself in a literal world of hurt” with Griffin (who becomes Trump’s press secretary) after crossing the line with his daughter.

“We’re just playing to what Trump has already confessed to, say, on a bus,” executive producer Alec Sulkin told EW in September. “And he has an encounter like that with Meg.”