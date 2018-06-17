SPORTS
06/17/2018 08:29 pm ET

Fans Cheering World Cup Goal May Have Caused 'Artificial Earthquake' In Mexico City

Mexico's IIGEA reported seismic movement on at least two sensors in the capital city around the same time the game-winning goal was scored.
By Rebecca Shapiro

Mexico shocked the soccer world Sunday when it defeated defending champions Germany in a stunning World Cup opener. Perhaps most excited were Mexico’s fans ― so much so that those celebrating in the nation’s capital may have caused an “artificial earthquake” from jumping and cheering the team on.

Mexico’s Institute of Geologic and Atmospheric Investigations, which tracks geological activity, reported that at least two sensors in Mexico City recorded seismic movement around the same time player Hirving Lozano scored what would become the game-winning goal in the match’s 35th minute. IIGEA reported the activity was most likely due to people in public squares and parks watching the game and celebrating the goal. 

Seismologists in Chile also said they recorded artificial activity in Mexico City at the same time, according to USA Today.

Lozano described his game-winning goal as “the best goal of my life,” according to Reuters. No doubt, since it caused a small, but literal, earthquake back home.

Following the win, fans poured into the streets in Mexico City to celebrate the victory.

Mexicans celebrate at the Angel of Independence in Mexico City.
Mexicans celebrate at the Angel of Independence in Mexico City.
Crowds gathered to celebrate the World Cup team defeating defending champions in their first game of the competition.
Crowds gathered to celebrate the World Cup team defeating defending champions in their first game of the competition.
Fans can't get enough of the stunning defeat.
Fans can't get enough of the stunning defeat.
