Fans Back Jessica Walter After She Addressed Verbal Harassment By Jeffrey Tambor

Fans have come out in droves on social media to express support for actress Jessica Walter the day after a story in The New York Times included the actress opening up about being verbally harassed by “Arrested Development” co-star Jeffrey Tambor.

“I’ve always wanted to see a day devoted to how much we love Jessica Walter, but not like this. She deserves better all the way around,” said one person.

Michael Tran via Getty Images

The support comes about after several stars of TV’s “Arrested Development,” including Tambor, talked with the Times about the show’s revival on Netflix. Tambor was fired from his latest show, “Transparent,” in February when one of his co-stars and his former personal assistant alleged that he had sexually harassed them.

Tambor denies the allegations, though he did admit to The Hollywood Reporter that he had “volatile and ill-tempered” tendencies. Behavior, he said, that led to a “blowup” a few years ago directed at Walter, who plays Tambor’s wife on “Development.”

In the Times interview, Walter said, “In like almost 60 years of working, I’ve never had anybody yell at me like that on a set.” Through tears, the Times reported, she also said,“I have to let go of being angry at him.”

Co-stars Jason Bateman, David Cross, and Tony Hale responded to her reveal by hedging about Tambor’s behavior.

Bateman said all actors have their “processes,” citing the entertainment industry as “a breeding ground for atypical behavior.” Cross said Tambor has “learned from the experience and he’s listening and learning and growing,” while Hale simply said, “we’ve all had moments.”

The only “Development” cast member to immediately rally to Walter’s defense was Alia Shawkat, who told Bateman: “But that doesn’t mean it’s acceptable.”

Much like Shawkat, many on social media came to Walter’s side and rallied to call out the culture we’re currently living in:

Jessica Walter received a Golden Globe nomination in 1971, when Jason Bateman was two years old, and he thinks he should explain to her how show business works. — Connor Goldsmith (@dreamoforgonon) May 23, 2018

this is the story of an articulate, gracious woman being honest and the embarrassing men who try to justify bad behavior https://t.co/XzLt7k2dCS — Katy Stoll (@katystoll) May 24, 2018

First person to write a TV show for Jessica Walter and Alia Shawkat only wins. — Joe Reid (@joereid) May 23, 2018

Got up this morning still feeling for Jessica Walter, so aware of how rare roles like Lucille are and therefore what the cost can be for standing up for herself. A cold example of how women are expected to absorb and cleanse so much simply to keep a seat at the table. — Erin Keane (@eekshecried) May 24, 2018

We should be grieving with Jessica Walter. That shouldn't have happened to her. #ArrestedDevelopment — Obehi Janice (@fufuandoreos) May 24, 2018

Jessica Walter > the entire cast of Arrested Development — Ellie Hall (@ellievhall) May 23, 2018

Every woman has an interesting history #JessicaWalter pic.twitter.com/EkgFHEQbl3 — Rebel Scum (@nancyjosales) May 24, 2018

This is a rather intense article. Kudos to @SopanDeb for writing it. Personally, what Jessica Walter talks about-hit me hardest 'cause I've been emotionally abused at a job before. That's hard to get over. I wouldn't work w/ Tambor ever again if I were her. https://t.co/pNhEP6zvUp — Monique Jones (@moniqueblognet) May 23, 2018

Dear Jessica Walter,



You do NOT need to let it go.



- Everyone — Laura, Social Media Participant (@lsirikul) May 23, 2018

It's true, I think the most shocking part of the interview is how Jessica Walter is just so open about how wronged she feels. That's so rare to hear/see, and makes it impossible to ignore everyone else's bullshit. — Anne Cohen (@anneesthercohen) May 24, 2018

This shouldn't happen to any actress, no matter how much experience she has, but MY GOD Jessica Walter has been working in this business since the 1960s & I assume she had to deal with a lot. She is still emotional about this incident with Tambor & that speaks volumes. — Jetgirl Says Stuff (@jetgirl78) May 23, 2018

Of all the characters on the show… of all the talent, I feel Jessica Walter is the one I watch the series for. I love her as an actress, I think she is one of the most underrated talents on TV. I love her even more in Archer. I put up with that show for her only. — Sir James The Second 🇱🇷 (@NotOnMyWatchTV) May 24, 2018

Both Bateman and Hale have since apologized to Walter via social media, but the memo has been sent.

Walter herself said in the interview, “There’s so much testosterone in this room” ― and the same can be applied to the cultural climate, despite the emergence of the Me Too movement and women being encouraged to speak up about harassment.