Fans Turn The Tables On John Cena With Emotional Surprise. Get Those Tissues Ready.

But in an emotional video that Cricket Wireless shared this week, it was the wrestler’s fans who were doing the surprising.

Prepare those tissues. Your heartstrings are about to be pulled.

In the clip, Cena is seen sitting in a studio, where he’s told to read letters sent in by fans. One is from a man who thanked Cena for his message to “never give up,” which he said helped him get through a dark time following a serious accident. A mother wrote that the wrestler’s words had encouraged her to persevere through a challenging adoption process for her daughter.

Visibly moved by the messages, Cena then watched a video featuring a young fan named Tyler, who thanked the wrestler for inspiring the boy and his family after his mom was diagnosed with cancer. Watching the clip, tears filled Cena’s eyes.

Then Tyler burst through a poster on the stage to surprise Cena.

Unbeknownst to the wrestler, several fans, including Tyler and his mom, had been backstage all along, waiting to surprise him with hugs and a gift.

When they all finally emerged, a tearful Cena appeared lost for words, overcome with emotion.

“I don’t know what to say,” he told the group. “This is a championship squad right here.”