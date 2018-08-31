A Barefoot Fantasia Barrino Sings Soulful Tribute At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Fantasia Barrino doesn’t need soles to have soul.

The former “American Idol” winner kicked off her shoes before singing a thrilling rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Precious Lord, Take My Hand/You’ve Got a Friend,” backed by a choir at the Queen of Soul’s funeral on Friday.

“And I hope she don’t mind, I don’t think she would, but I think I’m gonna come out of my shoes,” the Grammy Award-winning singer said before belting out the classic tune that got the entire congregation on its feet.

“I think she won’t mind, I’m gonna come out of my shoes.” - Fantasia for Aretha #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/xp9WkhFFlI — Andrew Jerell Jones (@sluggahjells) August 31, 2018

Many noteworthy performers, such as Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan, Faith Hill and Ariana Grande, sang at Franklin’s funeral at Greater Grace Memorial Temple in Detroit, but people on Twitter seemed especially moved by Barrino’s soul-stirring performance.

There are few singers today more thrilling to watch serve vocals than Fantasia. We don't appreciate her enough. #ArethaHomecoming — Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) August 31, 2018

When Fantasia sings, one feels it in their damn souls. 🙏 — Ricky Davila (@TheRickyDavila) August 31, 2018

Fantasia might be the only person I wish was on stage longer. — Sylvia Obell (@SylviaObell) August 31, 2018

When Fantasia starts doing that phantom biting thing with her mouth, just give your life to the Lord. She bout to go AWF. #ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/LeWycIIARQ — Britni Danielle (@BritniDWrites) August 31, 2018

Me at work trying not to act a fool when Fantasia performed. pic.twitter.com/nrCG5f7x3N — Eric Perry (@actingeric) August 31, 2018

Shoes came off at the beginning, that is ALL you need to know. Let Fantasia bless your soul. You’re welcome. #ArethaHomegoing #ArethaFrankinFuneral pic.twitter.com/RXlawZZSci — Such (@Such) August 31, 2018

Welp! Fantasia got the lip quiver.



I feel a quicken in my spirit...#ArethaHomegoing pic.twitter.com/1WUsB1Fdw1 — Brittany Packnett (@MsPackyetti) August 31, 2018

Let me tell it, Fantasia the ONLY singer that did Aretha any justice on today. — charity (@charitydaartist) August 31, 2018

Barrino’s tribute to Franklin clearly had a strong personal meaning for her, if a tweet she posted on Aug. 16, the day of Franklin’s death, was any indication.

“This woman played a BIG part in my life. She played a genuine role in my life similar to how my Grandmother was very dear to me. I’ll never forget the talks we shared together. Auntie, kill the choir up there in Heaven & know that your Music will last forever,” she wrote.

This woman played a BIG part in my life. She played a genuine role in my life similar to how my Grandmother was very dear to me. I’ll never forget the talks we shared together. Auntie, kill the choir up there in Heaven & know that your Music will last forever. #Iconic 💔 pic.twitter.com/UXAw9PCQ8H — Fantasia (@TasiasWord) August 17, 2018

It seems that in Barrino honored her “Auntie” that best way she knows how — by blowing off the roof.