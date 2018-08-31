A Barefoot Fantasia Barrino Sings Soulful Tribute At Aretha Franklin’s Funeral

Fantasia Barrino doesn’t need soles to have soul.
The former “American Idol” winner kicked off her shoes before singing a thrilling rendition of Aretha Franklin’s “Precious Lord, Take My Hand/You’ve Got a Friend,” backed by a choir at the Queen of Soul’s funeral on Friday.
“And I hope she don’t mind, I don’t think she would, but I think I’m gonna come out of my shoes,” the Grammy Award-winning singer said before belting out the classic tune that got the entire congregation on its feet.
Many noteworthy performers, such as Jennifer Hudson, Chaka Khan, Faith Hill and Ariana Grande, sang at Franklin’s funeral at Greater Grace Memorial Temple in Detroit, but people on Twitter seemed especially moved by Barrino’s soul-stirring performance.
Barrino’s tribute to Franklin clearly had a strong personal meaning for her, if a tweet she posted on Aug. 16, the day of Franklin’s death, was any indication.
“This woman played a BIG part in my life. She played a genuine role in my life similar to how my Grandmother was very dear to me. I’ll never forget the talks we shared together. Auntie, kill the choir up there in Heaven & know that your Music will last forever,” she wrote.
It seems that in Barrino honored her “Auntie” that best way she knows how — by blowing off the roof.
To see her full performance, watch the video above.