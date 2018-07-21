The cast of “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” gave San Diego Comic-Con a magical response to a fan question on Saturday.

Following the release of a new trailer for the film, cast members were asked what they would do if they could use a magic spell.

Not missing a beat, Zoë Kravitz said, “Impeach Trump.”

“I’ll take impeachment,” she added.

Co-star Dan Fogler was asked for the impeachment spell, to which he yelled out, “Impecheous Maximus!”

The crowd cheered their approval.

Trump news at Comic Con International. Question: if you could use magic in real life, what would you do? @ZoeKravitz "Impeach Trump." and the spell spoken to make it happen? "Impeachimus maximus" pic.twitter.com/h0R6Hja1YZ — Marcus DiPaola (@marcusdipaola) July 21, 2018

Ezra Miller joined in, announcing he’d want to destroy the patriarchy, which was also met with a roar.

Ezra Miller, naturally, would use Harry Potter magic to "smash the patriarchy" — Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) July 21, 2018

Ezra Miller Cosplaying as Toadette at SDCC pic.twitter.com/NaMAKas462 — The Tom™ (@TomsSketchBook) July 21, 2018

But the movie has sparked controversy over the continued casting of Johnny Depp despite domestic violence allegations from his ex-wife Amber Heard, and because Dumbledore won’t be “explicitly” gay. (“Harry Potter” author J.K. Rowling revealed after finishing the series that the character is gay.)

Some have also noted apparent inconsistencies with the rest of the “Harry Potter” series, such as showing Dumbledore in the Defense Against the Dark Arts class (when we know he taught Transfiguration) and having wizards apparate into Hogwarts.

"You can't Apparate inside the Hogwarts grounds, how often do I have to tell you?" - Hermione Granger #CrimesOfGrindelwald #FantasticBeasts pic.twitter.com/p14YeOjfsI — The Leaky Cauldron (@leaky) March 13, 2018

However, there wasn’t much trace of these bad vibes at the panel. The crowd ate everything up, going wild as their wristbands lit up in unison when Eddie Redmayne cast a “spell.” There was even applause when Depp came out on stage.