Farting Felon Pleads Guilty To Federal Gun And Drugs Charges

Being interrogated by police is a real gas for one Kansas City man facing federal gun and drug charges.

Maybe that’s why the 25-year-old allegedly farted repeatedly while being questioned after his arrest in November 2017.

On Monday, Sean Sykes Jr. pleaded guilty to one count of possession with intent to sell cocaine, heroin and marijuana, and using a firearm in furtherance of a drug crime, according to the Kansas City Star.

The plea gave journalists a chance to look back to his original interrogation, which occurred in September 2017, after a routine traffic stop.

When police searched a car that Sykes was in, they found a backpack that contained various drugs and two handguns.

One of the guns was a .357 Magnum that had been reported stolen out of a car in Independence, Missouri, a few days earlier, according to court documents obtained by the Kansas City Star.

The detective questioning Sykes said the suspect engaged in some very stinky behavior during the interrogation.

At one point, when the detective asked Sykes for his address, the suspect “leaned to one side of his chair and released a loud fart before answering with the address.”

When Sykes wouldn’t stop farting, the detective said he ended the interview.

Sykes will be sentenced after a pre-sentence report is completed, according to The Associated Press.