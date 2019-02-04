Universal Orlando Now Has A Butt-Naked Troll That Farts Glitter At Guests

Universal Studios Orlando has a new character in one of its theme parks with a very particular set of skills.

Guy Diamond, a troll from the “Trolls” animated movie, has a well-defined bare bottom that not only farts at guests, but fires off glitter when it does:

Guy Diamond recently joined trolls Branch and Poppy, who have been doing meet-and-greets at the theme park for some time now, Attractions Magazine reported.

Branch and Poppy, for the record, are fully clothed.

Inside the Magic said the troll trio does a dance for the guests. Then, after cutting loose, Guy Diamond releases a sparkly shart, just as he does in the film.

The theme park’s website showed the trolls meeting with guests six times a day at the KidZone in Universal Studios Florida. Naturally, fans on social media had some thoughts:

I vote for @UniversalORL glitter farting troll for the halftime show next year #SuperBowl #HalftimeShow — Jake C. (@JakeCoonfare) February 4, 2019

Thank you @UniversalORL for squashing what was a growing desire to visit your parks again. I love your Harry Potter spaces, but there is no way you’re getting a dime of my family’s hard-earned money if you think a naked glitter-farting-Troll roaming about is acceptable. — Karen Whyte (@KarenWhyte) February 3, 2019

Imagine getting a BFA in musical theatre to fart glitter https://t.co/mMAQABDs0A — em (@emily_muench) February 3, 2019

I hate the troll that farts glitter but I appreciate Universal for making me feel something again — 𝑩𝒊𝒈 𝑫𝒊𝒔𝒏𝒆𝒚𝒋𝒂𝒊𝒍 (@disneyjail) February 3, 2019

In a @UniversalORL board room somewhere 4ish months ago.



“Okay, time to get to business on the farting troll.”



Today : pic.twitter.com/IcKqHzSgBV — Kelley jo (@kelleyjo_) February 4, 2019

I’m very uncomfortable with how sculpted his butt is — Brittani Tuttle (@brittanituttle) February 2, 2019

Lot of discussion about the glitter fart but not enough discussion about the fact there’s a walk around character with its whole ass out https://t.co/WEZNhbGEHC — 𝕹 𝖆 𝖊 𝖑 (@naelstweets) February 2, 2019

Dare I say, the greatest meet and greet of all time? https://t.co/v8g39hOpRJ — Tim (@thetimtracker) February 2, 2019

Glitter farts are not only amazing but help make boring pieces of art into masterpieces! pic.twitter.com/2FxFTw1r4j — Jason Matthews (@quatiloo) February 3, 2019