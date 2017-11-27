If you like to stay on top of fashion trends, looking at runway shows is a great place to start, but they’re not always indicative of popular trends in countries around the world.

Lucky for us, the folks at fashion retailer Long Tall Sally researched the top trends worn all over the globe. Not only is it interesting to see the trends people in other countries love, but the results also provide a little fashion inspiration for your wardrobe.

With the help of a trends expert, Long Tall Sally analyzed thousands of global trends via street style images, local influencers and Instagram posts. The trends were then cross-referenced with Instagram data from the last 12 months. The top trend in each country was determined by looking at the most frequently used trend-related hashtag.

For example, in Seoul, South Korea, oversized sleeves were determined to be the top trend, with 15,638 hashtags. In Bangkok, Thailand, millennial pink was all the rage, hashtagged 15,411 times, and over 2,420 Instagram posts in Nigeria showed love for off-the-shoulder looks.

The most classically simple trend, the plain white T-shirt, reigned supreme in France, while fashionistas in the United Kingdom were all about metallic shoes. In America, style differences between east and west were clear, with West Coasters loving their logo tees and East Coasters rocking colorful faux fur.