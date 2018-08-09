Eat one of these, and you’re set for the rest of the day... and probably some of tomorrow, too.

The Cheesecake Factory’s breakfast burrito contains 2,730 calories, which is more than seven McDonald’s sausage McMuffins, according to the Center for Science in the Public Interest, a nonprofit watchdog group that aims to promote healthy eating. The center notes that 2,000 calories is about a day’s worth (although everyone has different daily calorie requirements, based on weight and activity level).

The burrito was named the “Worst Way to Start the Day” in CSPI’s 2018 Xtreme Eating Awards, which highlight restaurant dishes that contain close to a day’s calories ― and sometimes at least a day’s worth of saturated fat, sodium or added sugar, too.

For the record, the Cheesecake Factory’s breakfast burrito provides you with two days’ worth of sodium (4,630 milligrams) and over three days’ worth of saturated fat (73 grams).

On the Cheesecake Factory’s website, the burrito is described as a “warm tortilla filled with scrambled eggs, bacon, chicken chorizo, cheese, crispy potatoes, avocado, peppers and onions, over spicy ranchero sauce,” served with sour cream, salsa and black beans.

The center also recognized AMC Theatres’ Bavarian Legend Soft Pretzel, which received “Worst Cinematic Snack,” and the Honey-Chipotle Crispers & Waffles at Chili’s, which earned the title of “Least Creative Mashup.”

AMC’s pretzel is a pound and a half of dough, which according to CSPI equals more than a normal loaf of bread. The center says that eating one of these carbohydrate behemoths is like eating six Auntie Anne’s original soft pretzels.

The Chili’s take on classic chicken and waffles involves bacon, jalapeños and ancho-chile ranch dressing. The dish comes with fries and honey-chipotle sauce.

Chili's

You probably wouldn’t want any dessert after eating these. One serving of the chicken-and-waffles dish would be the same as eating “five Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts smothered in 30 McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets and five packets of barbecue sauce,” as CSPI vividly puts it.

Shake Shack also made the Xtreme Eating Awards with its Double SmokeShack cheeseburger, fries and peanut butter shake totaling 2,240 calories and 3,170 milligrams of sugar ― the equivalent of eating three McDonald’s Quarter Pounders with cheese plus three McDonald’s vanilla cones. This meal won the center’s award of “Worst Revival,” given Shake Shack’s description of itself as a place to get “simple, high-quality versions of classic American fare.”

“The reason CSPI started the Xtreme Eating Awards was to draw attention to the fact that family restaurant meals are loaded with calories,” said Lindsay Moyer, senior nutritionist at the center. “We also started it to show why we need calorie counts on restaurant menus.”