Our 16 Favorite Small-Space Finds From Urban Outfitters

Bohemian retailer Urban Outfitters recently made a point of renaming their home section to “Apartment,” meaning the pieces they feature are stylish and functional for small-space living. That’s music to those of us who are struggling to add storage and tranquility to tiny apartments.
Though there are obvious ways of creating storage in small spaces, like by adding functional wall shelves and versatile coffee tables, sometimes you’re looking for more innovative (and Insta-worthy) ways to get a little more space out of seemingly less.
Below are our 16 favorite small-home finds from Urban Outfitters:
