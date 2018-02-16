FBI Says It Failed To Act After Receiving Tip About Suspected Florida Shooter

The FBI said Friday that it did not follow protocol after a caller submitted a tip about the Florida shooting suspect earlier this year.
Nikolas Cruz, a 19-year-old who was previously expelled from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, confessed to opening fire on the school this week. At least 17 people were killed.
Someone contacted the FBI’s public tip line in January to alert it to Cruz’s behavior, according to a statement from the agency. The caller said this behavior included a “desire to kill people” and “the potential of him conducting a school shooting.”
“Under established protocols, the information provided by the caller should have been assessed as a potential threat to life. The information then should have been forwarded to the FBI Miami field office, where appropriate investigative steps would have been taken,” reads the statement. “We have determined that these protocols were not followed.”
Cruz was charged Thursday with 17 counts of premeditated murder. He is being held without bail.
The tip earlier this year appears to be the second time the law enforcement agency was alerted to Cruz’s behavior. In September, a Mississippi man reported a comment that a YouTube user named “nikolas cruz” had left on a video. The comment said, “Im going to be a professional school shooter.”
Read the full FBI statement below:
On January 5, 2018, a person close to Nikolas Cruz contacted the FBI’s Public Access Line (PAL) tipline to report concerns about him. The caller provided information about Cruz’s gun ownership, desire to kill people, erratic behavior, and disturbing social media posts, as well as the potential of him conducting a school shooting.
Under established protocols, the information provided by the caller should have been assessed as a potential threat to life. The information then should have been forwarded to the FBI Miami field office, where appropriate investigative steps would have been taken.
We have determined that these protocols were not followed for the information received by the PAL on January 5. The information was not provided to the Miami field office, and no further investigation was conducted at that time.
FBI Director Christopher Wray said:
“We are still investigating the facts. I am committed to getting to the bottom of what happened in this particular matter, as well as reviewing our processes for responding to information that we receive from the public. It’s up to all Americans to be vigilant, and when members of the public contact us with concerns, we must act properly and quickly.
We have spoken with victims and families, and deeply regret the additional pain this causes all those affected by this horrific tragedy. All of the men and women of the FBI are dedicated to keeping the American people safe, and are relentlessly committed to improving all that we do and how we do it.”
According to police, Cruz legally purchased an AR-15-style rifle in February 2017 after passing a background check that included a review of whether he had been found “mentally defective” by the state.
After the shooting, several of Cruz’s former classmates described him as a troubled individual who had previously exhibited violent tendencies.
“He always had guns on him and stuff like that,” one former classmate told CBS Miami. “Honestly, a lot of people a lot of people were saying it was going to be him.”
This is a developing story and has been updated.