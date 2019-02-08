Federal Authorities Probe AMI For Handling Of Jeff Bezos Story: Reports

Federal prosecutors in New York are investigating National Enquirer publisher American Media Inc. for its handling of a story about Washington Post owner Jeff Bezos that may have violated an earlier cooperation deal, according to multiple reports.
In a shocking blog post published Thursday evening, the billionaire Amazon founder accused AMI CEO David Pecker of attempting to blackmail him with “intimate” pictures. The publisher allegedly aimed to convince Bezos to kill the Post’s investigations into AMI and its business dealings, or risk seeing his personal photos published for the world to see.
“Rather than capitulate to extortion and blackmail, I’ve decided to publish exactly what they sent me, despite the personal cost and embarrassment they threaten,” Bezos explained.
Federal prosecutors had granted Pecker immunity in their investigation into payments made prior to the 2016 presidential election by former Donald Trump fixer Michael Cohen.
