Sen. Feinstein Introducing Bill To Raise Minimum Age For Assault Rifle Purchases To 21

Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) announced Friday that she is introducing legislation to raise the minimum age to purchase rifles — including military-style assault weapons — from 18 to 21.

Under federal law, handguns cannot be sold to anyone under 21. But the law allows licensed gun dealers to sell “long guns” — including assault-style rifles to buyers 18 and older.

Nikolas Cruz, the suspected gunman in the school shooting Wednesday in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 dead and injured 15 others used an AR-15 assault-style rifle, according to police. He is 19 years old.

Lone gunmen in many of the most deadly mass shootings in the U.S. in the last several years — including the Las Vegas massacre on Oct. 1 — were armed with similar weapons.

“Licensed gun dealers cannot sell a handgun to anyone under 21, but they are allowed to sell assault rifles like the AR-15 to anyone over 18.This policy is dangerous and makes absolutely no sense,” Feinstein said in a statement.

“If you can’t buy a handgun or a bottle of beer, you shouldn’t be able to buy an AR-15. This is common sense, and I hope my Republican colleagues will join me in this effort.”

I plan to introduce a bill to require ALL firearms purchases from gun dealers be restricted to individuals who are at least 21 years old. If you can’t buy a handgun or a bottle of beer, you shouldn’t be able to buy an AR-15. — Sen Dianne Feinstein (@SenFeinstein) February 17, 2018

Changing the age for legal purchase of the guns falls far short of a ban on assault-style weapons, which many gun control advocates have called for.

President Bill Clinton signed a federal ban on the manufacture, sale and possession of assault weapons and large-capacity magazines in 1994. The law specifically banned certain semi-automatic weapons, including the AR-15. That ban lapsed in 2004, and Congress did not reauthorize it.

The assault-style rifles are based on military weapons. But military assault rifles have a selector switch that allows automatic fire (a continuous spray of bullets with one pull of the trigger), or semi-automatic fire (one shot with each trigger pull).