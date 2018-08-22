'Felons Welcome Here' Projected On Trump Hotel In D.C.

The misdeeds of two former aides for President Donald Trump lit up the Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday.

The words “guilty” and “criminal” were projected above an entrance, along with “felons welcome here,” after a busy legal day that established ex-Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and personal attorney Michael Cohen as serious lawbreakers.

American Bridge, a Democratic super PAC, and visual artist Robin Bell appear to have collaborated on the screening.

We are LIVE at Trump Hotel in DC to let the world know that the President has surrounded himself with convicted felons.



He will remembered as the most corrupt politician in American history. @Bellvisuals pic.twitter.com/Yd9zT7kItF — Bridge Project (@BridgeProject21) August 22, 2018

Bell’s glowing handiwork, which has included calling Trump a pig and a racist, has illuminated the hotel on several occasions.

“One of the secrets to what we do and how we’ve been able to pull it off is that we’re transparent,” Bell told Associated Press. “We’re not hiding anything.”