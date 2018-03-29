“What analysis, if any, was used to conclude that climate change and global warming are not strategic risks worthy of inclusion in the FEMA Strategic Plan?”

“Were any individuals from the White House or the Executive Office of the President involved in this decision?”

“Which outside organizations or individuals did you meet with prior to making this decision?”

“Did FEMA consult with any scientists or climate experts when making this decision?”

“Do you believe there is a link between human activity, the changing climate, and extreme weather events?”