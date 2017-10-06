After Backlash, FEMA Once Again Has Puerto Rico Power, Water Stats On Main Website

FEMA officials provide response and recovery updates in a variety of ways, to include through daily press conferences, news releases and social media posts. The Government of Puerto Rico provides information on the status of infrastructure on its publicly available website (http://www.status.pr) that we regularly use as a source of information for our reports. FEMA’s Hurricane Maria website includes a range of information directly related to the federal response, and we often include some data from the Puerto Rico website. While some information was not included in yesterday’s update to our website, at no point was the data not publicly available. Reports suggesting an effort to ‘remove’ any data points are simply erroneous.

To avoid any further confusion, this information will be posted on our Hurricane Maria website going forward, and will include a link to the Government of Puerto Rico website.