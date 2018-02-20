ENTERTAINMENT
02/20/2018 09:36 am ET

Fergie Apologizes For National Anthem, Saying She 'Tried Her Best'

The singer's statement comes after widespread malaise toward her Fergalicious rendition of the song.

By Jenna Amatulli

Fergie says she tried her best in her ill-received performance of the national anthem before the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday night.

“I’ve always been honored and proud to perform the national anthem, and last night I wanted to try something special for the NBA,” the artist said in a statement.

“I’m a risk taker artistically, but clearly this rendition didn’t strike the intended tone. I love this country and honestly tried my best.”

Allen Berezovsky via Getty Images
People on social media were not impressed with Fergie's rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" Sunday night.

Fergie’s slower, jazz-infused version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” at the Staples Center in Los Angeles did not go over as well as she’d likely hoped. One person on Twitter even compared her to “my friends [sic] drunk mom acting sexy.”

But, considering the anthem is extremely difficult to sing, it speaks volumes of the world we live in that Fergie felt inclined to apologize for a mere interpretation that wasn’t beloved by all.

Here’s what people on Twitter had to say about the apology:

Stay G-L-A-M-O-R-O-U-S, Fergie Ferg, regardless of what the haters say.

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
PHOTO GALLERY
Fergie's Style Evolution
Jenna Amatulli
Trends Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Twitter Nba National Anthem Fergie
Fergie Apologizes For National Anthem, Saying She 'Tried Her Best'

CONVERSATIONS