The Feud Between Jimmy Kimmel And Matt Damon Is Still On!

In case you were wondering, the feud between Jimmy Kimmel and Matt Damon is as hot as ever.

Damon was widely praised for his portrayal of Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh on “Saturday Night Live” last weekend. He was praised by virtually everyone but Kimmel ... and maybe Kavanaugh.

“Kavanaugh’s testimony rubbed a lot of people the wrong way,” Kimmel said. “In fact, he was so unlikable ‘Saturday Night Live’ had no choice but to cast the most repugnant actor in the world to play him over the weekend.

“What a surprise that Matt Damon would have no other plans on a Saturday.”