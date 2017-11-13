Filmmaker Nicole Conn Talks “Nesting Doll” and LGBTQ Equality (AUDIO)

This week I talked with filmmaker Nicole Conn about her new production Nesting Doll a story about four broken women whose lives intersect at a lakeside community and whose lives are forever changed through their shared love of a boy with special needs. The film pays homage to Conn’s daughter and in particular her son who has special needs and is medically fragile. He was the focus of her 2005 film little man which earned Conn 12 Best Documentary Awards along with the prestigious Cedar Sinai’s Courageous Beginnings Award. Nesting Doll is the breakout debut for 11 year-old Cale Ferrin who was diagnosed with Fanconi Anemia, a rare genetic disease that can lead to bone marrow failure and cancer and is often marked by congenital defects and short stature. Celebrated and beloved Australian actress, Zoe Ventoura (Packed to the Rafters) has signed on for the lead, McKenzie De Ridder and Kayla Radomski of So You Think You Can Dance fame will co-star. Also joining the stellar cast are Harley Jane Kozak as the mother and Bruce Davison as the head of his clan and supporting cast includes French Stewart (3rd Rock From the Sun), Brooke Elliott (Drop Dead Diva), Lesley Nicol, Kay Lenz, Wally Kurth and Gaby Christian. Gabrielle Baba-Conn, Conn’s real life daughter is also making her feature debut. A group known as the Silver Tribe who are Conn’s dear friends and loyalists are teaming up with the multiple award-winning filmmaker behind the scenes to bring this film to the international audience that it deserves. I talked to Nicole about her inspiration for making Nesting Doll and her spin on our LGBTQ issues.