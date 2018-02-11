SPORTS
02/11/2018 07:08 am ET

Olympic Snowboarding Coach Keeps Calm During Competition In Most Low Key Way

"Someone please find out what this man is making!!!"

By Lee Moran

Finnish snowboard coach Antti Koskinen is up to his old tricks at the 2018 Winter Olympics. Or should that be knits?

On Saturday, Koskinen was caught on camera knitting at the top of the slopestyle course in Pyeongchang, South Korea, as athlete Roope Tonteri was waiting to compete, reports Yahoo.

Tweeters couldn’t believe their eyes:

If Koskinen knitting on the slopes seems a familiar sight, then that’s because it is. He attempted to keep himself and his athletes calm in a similar fashion during Sochi 2014, per BuzzFeed. He also became a meme.

The Finnish Olympic Team confirmed via Twitter that he was keeping up with his knitting skills, but didn’t reveal exactly what he was creating.

RELATED COVERAGE

HuffPost
BEFORE YOU GO
Lee Moran
Trends Editor, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Olympic Games Winter Olympics Olympic Sports Pyeongchang Snowboarding
Olympic Snowboarding Coach Keeps Calm During Competition In Most Low Key Way

CONVERSATIONS