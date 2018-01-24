Nothing Else Matters Today Because It's Fiona The Hippo's Birthday

It’s Fiona day!

The baby hippo who took the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden (and the world) by storm last year turned 1 year old on Wednesday.

Cincinnati Zoo Botanical Garden/Facebook Fiona, underwater.

Fiona was the first Nile hippo born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 75 years and arrived on Jan. 24, 2017, weighing just 29 pounds. The average newborn baby hippo weighs 55 to 120 pounds.

She was due in March, but came barreling into the light of day six weeks early. Because she was barely able to walk and nurse after birth, Fiona was taken care of by a round-the-clock care team, known as “Team Fiona.”

You may recognize Fiona from the zoo Facebook page’s frequent updates on her life. She’s become a hippo sensation, with a line of merchandise and even her own ice cream flavor. (We live in a weird time!)

At a year old, Fiona is happy, healthy and gaining more and more weight every day. She’s also the star of The Fiona Show on Facebook Watch. The Season 2 premiere aired Wednesday, featuring Fiona going to town on her birthday “cake,” a delicious-looking watermelon and pineapple display.

Fiona’s mother, Bibi, also helped her chow down for the birthday bash.

Bibi had no problem helping Fiona out with her cake! Here you can see her taking a big bite out of it! Watch the entire birthday video on the Cincinnati Zoo’s Facebook page. #FionasFirst #TeamFiona 🍰🎉💕 pic.twitter.com/44H63v0Rmj — Cincinnati Zoo (@CincinnatiZoo) January 24, 2018

Fans of Fiona on Twitter have been sending her well-wishes all day.

.@WCPO made a digital baby book for Fiona's first birthday and it's the best thing on the internet today https://t.co/9GGCV4jHvB pic.twitter.com/52QZFqWl57 — Erin Ruberry (@erinruberry) January 24, 2018

Happy birthday to our dear friend Fiona! A year ago you warmed our cold hearts and we haven't look back since. 🎉 pic.twitter.com/E3Kl1XpAll — Jezebel (@Jezebel) January 24, 2018

In case you didn't know, we're celebrating a birthday! #Fiona turns 1 on Wednesday. Send video or photos you have with America's favorite hippo to https://t.co/VVsCOuZFNQ or add to the gallery here: https://t.co/aeoTcQi1j7



(Photo: @CincinnatiZoo​) pic.twitter.com/Wo8g2MgHLT — Local 12/WKRC-TV (@Local12) January 24, 2018

@FionaHippo Happy Birthday Fiona the Hippo, may your day be full of swims, delicious treats and lots of selfies. pic.twitter.com/6l2FaWLb2M — Sirago (@GoGetGap) January 24, 2018

Happy Birthday to our favorite sweet Hippo #Fiona !! Tune into @WLWT , I'll have all of the ways you can celebrate Fiona's Birthday! pic.twitter.com/Sg711QJ153 — Alexis Rogers (@AlexisWLWT) January 24, 2018

Happy birthday to the most beautiful girl in the whole world, Fiona the hippo 💕💕💕 you are the light of my life pic.twitter.com/IcdLTW7DhG — Fíona (@FionaCuffed) January 24, 2018

A year ago, a star was born. Happy birthday, Fiona!🎂🎁 pic.twitter.com/SA6VzL4l25 — Stitch (@watchstitch) January 24, 2018

Broadly even mapped Fiona’s astrological chart for her on this momentous day, after finding out that she was born at 2:58 a.m. at the Cincinnati Zoo.

“She’s a rebel,” wrote Broadly staff astrologer Annabel Gat in the report. “She’s an Aquarius, which is one of the most free-thinking signs in the zodiac.”

Christina Gorsuch, the Cincinnati Zoo’s curator of mammals and one of the first people to see and hold Fiona when she was born, told Broadly that the assessment seemed accurate.

“She has been curious her whole life and her fearlessness is in part the source of her strength and ability to conquer all adversity,” said Gorsuch.