'Fire And Fury' Legal Team Hits Back At Trump In New Statement

Lawyers for the author and publisher of an explosive new book on President Donald Trump issued a letter Monday to the president’s attorney, refusing to cease publication.

Holt and Wolff’s attorney, Elizabeth McNamara, replied to Trump’s attorney in a letter Monday that denounced the president’s attempt to silence critics with an unsubstantiated threat of a libel suit.

“My clients do not intend to cease publication, no such retraction will occur, and no apology is warranted,” McNamara wrote in a letter obtained by HuffPost.

“Though your letter provides a basic summary of New York libel law, tellingly, it stops short of identifying a single statement in the book that is factually false or defamatory,” the letter continued. “Instead, the letter seems designed to silence legitimate criticism.”

Trump’s cease-and-desist letter to Wolff and Holt mentioned the obligations for the publisher and author to retain any documents regarding the book and the 200 interviews Wolff conducted in his research. McNamara’s letter issues a similar warning to the president’s lawyer.

“We must remind you that President Trump, in his personal and governmental capacity, must comply with the same legal obligations regarding himself, his family members, their businesses, the Trump campaign and his administration, and must ensure all appropriate measure to preserve such documents are in place,” her letter read.

McNamara continued by saying that in the event of a lawsuit, such documents would “prove particularly relevant to our defense.”

Fire and Fury contains several troubling and incendiary claims that have put the Trump administration on the defense. In addition to Bannon’s Russia comments, Wolff reported on doubts surrounding Trump’s leadership abilities and mental capacity.