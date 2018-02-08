The First 'Venom' Trailer Is Here, And Spider-Man Better Be Scared

Is the new “Spider-Man” franchise just a little too cutesy for you? Do you like your heroes (or anti-heroes, for that matter) on the dark side? Are we as a culture ready to forgive Topher Grace?

Well, then behold the first look at Sony’s upcoming “Venom” film starring Tom Hardy, which dropped its first teaser trailer on Thursday. Helmed by “Zombieland” director Ruben Fleischer, the comic book adaptation will bring Eddie Brock to the big screen once again.

The first entry in Sony’s planned spinoff Spider-villains universe, “Venom,” exists as a stand-alone film from the recent “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” but fans are still hoping that the two worlds will one day collide.

While the nearly two-minute clip doesn’t give a look at Hardy as the deadly alien symbiote, it’s clear that Brock is at least battling some demons. He spends most of the trailer inside of an MRI machine until, of course, he freaks out as what looks like black goo runs through his veins.

“You used to be one thing, now you’re something else,” he says in the trailer.

The film reportedly is inspired from the “Venom: Lethal Protector” and “Planet of the Symbiotes” comic arcs, and picks up with Brock as a reporter in San Francisco investigating the mysterious The Life Foundation.

“I give you my word of honor that I’m going to do everything that I can to deliver the best Venom that I possibly can muster,” Hardy promised fans at a Comic Con event earlier this year.

The film also stars Riz Ahmed, Michelle Williams, Jenny Slate, Scott Haze, and Reid Scott.