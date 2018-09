There’s something fishy going on here.

A store in Kuwait has reportedly been shut down after it was discovered that its owners were sticking googly eyes on fish in an attempt to make them appear fresher.

Images of one of the fish, which were uploaded to Twitter by Al Bayan newspaper on Saturday, left users in hilarious disbelief at the creativeness of the store’s owners.

Kuwaiti police has shut down a fish store that was sticking googly eyes on fish to make them appear more fresh than they are. :-)

via Al Bayan newspaper, @bayan_kw.

I thought I've seen it all, but twitter always proves me wrong — 𝓟 𝓶𝓾𝓪𝓷 (@PizzaMuan) September 2, 2018

my strongest-held belief is that extremely creative crimes that don't involve maiming another person should be allowed https://t.co/LJlW3oR11F — Ashley Feinberg (@ashleyfeinberg) September 1, 2018

I feel like this should be allowed out of sheer ballsiness. — coffee stout wench (@spewingllamas) September 2, 2018

Never judge the freshness of fish by the googliness of their eyes. https://t.co/hW50lwpwCz — Matthew Dalby, PhD (@MatthewJDalby) September 1, 2018

As one would expect, there were also plenty of on-point fish puns.

Well this certainly looks fishy. I hope they go to court and are found gill-ty. https://t.co/aB3fh871WE — M’BlockU (@rodimusprime) September 1, 2018

Yeah this is a full-scale scam — C.E. Little (@ItsMrLittle) September 1, 2018